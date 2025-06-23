KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — K-pop group HIGHLIGHT will perform in Malaysia on Saturday, September 27, at Idea Live Arena as part of their highly anticipated RIDE OR DIE tour, as previously announced on May 19.

The concert time has been moved to an earlier slot of 4.30pm, from the originally scheduled 8.00pm, according to an update shared today by promoter GME International on their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The RIDE OR DIE tour will also include stops in Seoul, Taipei, Macau, Manila, Tokyo, and Bangkok, before concluding in Kuala Lumpur.

HIGHLIGHT, currently comprising four members — Yoon Doo-joon, Yang Yo-seob, Lee Gi-kwang, and Son Dong-woon — first captured fans’ hearts under their original name, BEAST, debuting in 2009 under Cube Entertainment.

The group was initially a six-member band before the departure of Jang Hyun-seung.

In 2016, the remaining members left their agency and subsequently parted ways with the BEAST name. The group rebranded as HIGHLIGHT the following year, signing with Around Us Entertainment. Yong Jun-hyung later departed from the group in 2019.

Since their re-debut as HIGHLIGHT, they have continued to grow in popularity, releasing several hit songs including It’s Still Beautiful, Take Care, BODY, Switch On, and their latest single, Chains.

This will mark the group’s third visit to Malaysia and their second as HIGHLIGHT, following their previous performance at the K-Wave Music Festival in 2017, held at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon.

For details about HIGHLIGHT’s upcoming visit to Malaysia and ticket sales, fans are advised to check the group’s official social media channels or GME International’s X account.