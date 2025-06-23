KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 – Popular 1990s Malaysian girl group Elite are reuniting for a solo concert in conjunction with their 30th anniversary.

This will be their first solo concert in over 20 years and is set to take place at Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on September 20.

Organised by Icon Entertainment, the Elite Live ’25 concert will feature all five original members — Abby Abadi, Azza Zawari, Linda Rafar, Watie Sadali, and Sasha Saidin — taking centre stage this September.

According to Linda, the decision to hold a solo concert came after the warm reception they received during the GenKRU concert at Axiata Arena in May, where the group made a surprise appearance during one of the four-day shows.

“Actually, we were a bit nervous because, as you all know, it’s been quite a while since we performed live together, especially on a large scale.

“When we received the offer from Icon Entertainment, we had mixed feelings at first but eventually agreed to it.

“This was after taking into consideration that some of our songs are still favoured and relevant, and we want to party with all our fans — both old and new,” Linda said.

Formed in 1995, Elite was the first act signed under KRU Records. Over five years with the label, they released several albums including Catwalk, Tamparan, Idola, Selamat Tinggal Teman, G.I.G, and Merbahaya.

The theme for Elite Live ’25 is Catwalk, and fans are encouraged to dress their best as there will also be a red carpet session.

Tickets for Elite Live ’25 will go on sale starting June 26 at 2pm, with prices ranging from RM268 to RM1,088.

For more ticketing information, please visit www.ticket2u.com.my