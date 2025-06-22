NEW YORK, June 22 — This weekend’s lineup delivers everything from emotional jolts to dazzling escapism. Think period drama, family secrets, crime soaked shores and Broadway sparkle.

The Buccaneers — Season 2 (Apple TV+) — scandals and power plays

The Gilded Age sparkles again! American heiresses Nan, Conchita & Jinny navigate London’s high society, now with higher stakes. Kristine Frøseth, Christina Hendricks, Alisha Boe, and Imogen Waterhouse return, with Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester injecting fresh scandal into the mix . Expect big hats, bigger secrets, and electrifying social warfare.

We Were Liars (Prime Video) — dark summer vibes

Emily Alyn Lind stars in this eerie, sun-soaked mystery based on E. Lockhart’s novel. Family summer hideaway? Check. Suppressed trauma? Check. Ghostly undercurrents? You bet. Co-showrun by Julie Plec & Carina Adly Mackenzie, this series has plenty of emotional chills and unexpected turns

The Waterfront (Netflix) — moral sinkholes and a legacy at stake

Southern gothic meets narcotics noir: the Buckley family’s Harlan (Holt McCallany) and Belle (Maria Bello) turn to smuggling to save their fishing dynasty. With Kevin Williamson (Dawson’s Creek, Scream) at the helm, and a cast including Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, Topher Grace, it’s steeped in family drama and moral peril. Think Yellowstone by the sea.

Grenfell: Uncovered (film, Netflix) — hard-hitting and heartbreaking

A haunting, powerful documentary directed by Olaide Sadiq that peels back the layers of the 2017 Grenfell Tower tragedy through survivor testimonies, 999 calls, and expert input. The result? A devastating portrait of corporate negligence, regulatory failure, and human heartbreak. A hard-hitting call for justice and accountability.

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical (film, Disney+) — stage magic comes home

Let it go... into Broadway magic! The pro-shot of the smash-hit “Frozen” musical, captured at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, arrives complete with 12 new songs and dazzling performances from Samantha Barks, Laura Dawkes and more. Disney charm meets Broadway spectacle for showstopping vocals, theatrical snowstorms, and Arendelle on your couch. — ETX Studio