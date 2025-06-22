MADRID, June 22 — Actress Song Hye-kyo was spotted in Spain for a Chaumet event.

Song, global ambassador for the brand alongside Cha Eun-woo, had recently been seen spotting a shorter hairstyle in contrast to the long, flowy locks that had been her trademark.

Interestingly the long hair made a brief reappearance — the power of extensions, perhaps?

Pictures of her in long pink dress and shoulder-length hair popped up briefly on her Instagram but her latest post at the Chaumet event dinner showed her with her at chin-length in a strapless blueish-silver gown.

Fellow actress and Davichi member Kang Min-kyung as well as actress Han So-hee were among those who excitedly commented on her Chaumet event look.

Song was recently seen in the film Dark Nuns and is currently shooting a new Netflix drama, Show Business, alongside Gong Yoo.