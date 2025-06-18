SEOUL, June 18 — K-pop agency ADOR today urged girl group NewJeans to get back together and resume their group activities after winning yet another lawsuit.

The Seoul High Court ruling two days ago is the latest development in a messy legal battle between the members and the agency.

“We deeply thank the court for its decision,” the agency said in a media statement today.

“We hope this ruling serves as a turning point for the members to return to their rightful place as NewJeans and resume their group activities,” it added.

The company also noted that the group’s third debut anniversary is just around the corner.

“As NewJeans approaches their third debut anniversary next month, we will do our utmost to support their continued growth and success,” ADOR said.

On Monday, the High Court dismissed an appeal filed by the group’s members, effectively upholding a previous ruling that recognised ADOR as the group’s legitimate management.

The court also sided with the agency’s efforts to stop the members from signing independent advertising deals.

NewJeans previously claimed that their contracts with ADOR had been terminated in November 2024 due to alleged breaches by the company.

Since then, the members had started pursuing independent promotional activities.

ADOR responded by filing a lawsuit to confirm that their contracts remained valid and sought an injunction to prevent the group from promoting separately.

The legal saga has captured the attention of K-pop fans around the world, with many hoping for a reunion in time for the group’s anniversary in July.



