KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Singer/composer Hael Husaini surprised his fans by announcing that he will be holding his first solo concert Konsert Hael Husaini & Repertoire’on Aug 8.

In a statement released yesterday, the Rocketfuel Entertainment star said the concert, which will take place at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, promises to be a unique blend of art, fashion and emotion.

Known for his powerful vocals, Hael revealed that the show will feature several prominent guest stars including Dayang Nurfaizah, Nadeera, Wany Hasrita and Nabila Razali.

“This concert will not only showcase a selection of my greatest hits over the years but will also feature new musical arrangements, cinematic visuals, guest performances and exclusive fashion displays reflecting my own aesthetic evolution.

“I want fans to not just listen to the songs but also experience my journey, feel my emotions and witness my creative side, from music and visuals to fashion,” he said.

Hael added that he hopes fans leave the concert feeling inspired, fulfilled and proud to have been a part of the night.

Since entering the music scene, Hael has made a name for himself as a two-time consecutive winner of ‘Anugerah Juara Lagu’ with iconic songs such as Jampi and Haram (a duet with Dayang Nurfaizah). He has also helped shape the local music landscape with his creative touch as a songwriter for popular artistes.

Among his most celebrated compositions is Anta Permana, performed by Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza. The song went on to become a fan favourite in Malaysia and was also honoured internationally when it was chosen by British Monarch King Charles III for the royal playlist ‘The King’s Music Room’ on Apple Music.

Tickets for Konsert Hael Husaini & Repertoire can be purchased at ticket2u.com.my, with prices ranging from RM258 to RM588. — Bernama