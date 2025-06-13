KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — It has been several weeks since the May 29 nationwide release of the much-anticipated live-action film featuring Malaysia’s original superhero, Keluang Man.

Since its debut, the majority of Malaysians have shown great appreciation for the film, with many praising its nostalgic ‘90s vibe and the distinctly Malaysian soundtrack woven throughout.

However, the most widespread acclaim has undoubtedly gone to the lead actor Nas Muammar Zar (Nas-T) for his performance as Borhan, also known as Keluang Man, as his portrayal of the character and unique acting style have been especially well received.

While the film has received praise, it has also raised questions about the future of the Keluang Man franchise and the broader Astro Shaw Cinematic Universe (ASCU), which was announced last year.

Questions remain about the future development of the concept, in addition to what lies ahead for the Keluang Man franchise.

Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, head of Astro Shaw, said that the Keluang Man franchise universe will continue with the film Baling, to be showcased next in the universe.

“While Keluang Man was based on the original 90s animation by Kamn Ismail, Baling will draw from a folklore that many Malaysians may find familiar.

“It will incorporate elements of a Malaysian story that audiences might recognise,” she said, adding, “It is going to be darker than Keluang Man.”

Raja Jastina Raja Arshad stated the Astro Shaw Cinematic Universe will continue as planned. — Picture by Choo Choy May

As for the Keluang Man films, the sequel will still move forward, but before the planned sequel, a live-action Keluang Man series will be released.

“It’s not a continuation; it’s something fresh, though the character of Borhan will still be there.

"This is the next stage of Keluang Man, and it's slightly different from how we're approaching the next chapter of Keluang Man, which will be presented as an original series," said Jastina.

The story is currently in development, but director Anwari Ashraf will return to take the lead for the series.

The release is tentatively planned for late next year or early the following year, though no official date has been set.

Regarding the future of the whole ASCU, Jastina confirmed that it is still moving forward, where characters under Astro Shaw will come together in an ultimate convergence film in 2028.

“There are no changes in terms of what we’re planning to deliver. It’s just that we might add a few things or move some elements forward.”