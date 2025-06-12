SEOUL, June 12 — Just as BTS’s golden maknae Jungkook wrapped up his 18-month military stint, he was thrust straight into a different kind of drama — one involving a late-night intruder, a fan with tunnel vision, and a front door she just couldn’t crack.

Yesterday, mere hours after Jungkook’s official discharge from South Korea’s Army, a Chinese woman in her 30s was caught red-handed trying to break into the singer’s upscale apartment in Seoul’s Yongsan district.

The Korea Times, citing the police, reported that the woman was seen punching in random door codes around 11:20pm when a suspicious neighbour tipped off authorities.

The woman reportedly confessed to flying to Korea with one mission: to see Jungkook in person after his military release. Instead, she ended up being arrested by Yongsan police on attempted housebreaking charges — and her run-in with the law is now under investigation.

While the BTS member himself has not commented publicly, the incident has sparked a wave of concern among fans about idol safety and the continued problem of obsessive fan culture, even as military life for K-pop’s biggest stars winds down.

Jungkook, who enlisted in December 2023, had only just completed his service when the break-in attempt occurred — a jarring reminder that even in civilian life, the spotlight (and its shadows) follow close behind.