KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — K-pop group Super Junior will return to Malaysia next year with their highly anticipated Super Show 10, as part of the group’s 20th anniversary world tour.

According to Super Junior’s post on X, the concert is scheduled for January 17, 2026, at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

“Are you ready? SUPER JUNIOR 20th Anniversary TOUR ,” the group posted, confirming the Kuala Lumpur stop along with other cities in Asia, the Americas, and Japan.

Are You Ready?



SUPER JUNIOR 20th Anniversary TOUR



[SEOUL]



KSPO DOME



August 23(SAT) - 24(SUN), 2025



[HONG KONG]



ASIAWORLD-ARENA



September 5(FRI) - 6(SAT), 2025



[JAKARTA]



ICE BSD (Halls 5-6)



September 13(SAT), 2025



[MANILA]



SM MALL OF ASIA ARENA... pic.twitter.com/HerXdayCWE — SUPER JUNIOR (@SJofficial) June 12, 2025

The upcoming show in Kuala Lumpur marks a major return for the veteran boy band, who debuted under SM Entertainment in 2005 and have remained active with numerous hits and international tours.

The Super Show 10 tour will kick off in Seoul on August 23 and 24 at the KSPO Dome, before heading to major cities including Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, Mexico City, Lima, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore and more.

The Kuala Lumpur concert is being organised by iMe MY, with further details on ticketing and seating expected to be released in the coming months.

Super Junior’s most recent concert in Malaysia was held on August 3, 2024, at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur as part of their Super Show Spin-off: Halftime tour.

The group has consistently maintained a loyal Malaysian fanbase throughout their two-decade career.

The group is known for iconic tracks such as Sorry, Sorry, Mr. Simple and Bonamana, and continues to draw large audiences with their blend of pop, dance and ballads.

As part of their 20th anniversary celebrations, Super Junior is expected to perform both classic hits and new material, offering fans a retrospective of their musical journey.