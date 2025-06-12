KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) will return to Kuala Lumpur for its 8th edition, taking place at MYTown from July 19 to 27, with the Golden Global Awards to be held at Zepp KL on July 26.

Carrying the theme of “Infinity”, this year’s line-up — unveiled today — features a vibrant mix of international masterpieces and local cinematic gems.

The festival will open with Ninavau, a local Malaysian short film by Bebbra Mailin, which follows a native Kadazan woman returning from Peninsular Malaysia to her devout Catholic family in Sabah, with a profound change of heart.

It will close with Transamazonia, an international co-production spanning France, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland and Taiwan, exploring themes of resilience, transformation and pressing environmental concerns.

This year, MIFFest’s open-air cinema screenings will include beloved local classics such as The Journey, Munafik 2, Polis Evo 1, Hantu Kak Limah and Desolasi among many others.

MIFFest 2025 promises to be especially memorable, with one of its highlights being a tribute to Indian cinema.

MIFFest 2025 features an homage to Raj Kapoor, revered as the ‘Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema,’ among other tributes. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

This includes an homage to Raj Kapoor, revered as the ‘Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema’, and a special focus on Indian women filmmakers, showcasing works such as Second Chance, Village Rockstars 2, Boong and Victoria.

Another key highlight is Harbour of Stories: Hong Kong On Screen, a specially curated section exploring the evolving identity and soul of modern Hong Kong through films like Last Song for You, Montages of a Modern Motherhood, The Way We Talk and Valley of the Shadow of Death.

Having the honour of receiving the Lifetime Achievement Tribute this year is none other than legendary Hong Kong actor and martial artist Ti Lung — a towering icon of Asian cinema whose unforgettable roles helped shape the golden era of martial arts and crime dramas.

Indonesian actor Reza Rahadian, a dynamic force in South-east Asian cinema and a familiar face to fans across the region, will receive the Award for Excellent Achievement in Film

This year’s Distinguished Jury Panel for the final stage of the MIFFest 2025 International Competition returns with fresh energy and includes acclaimed British filmmaker Asif Kapadia, Hong Kong actress Jennifer Yu, Indonesian actor Reza Rahadian himself, India’s visionary filmmaker Rima Das and Malaysia’s own cultural icon and actress Diana Danielle.

The festival will showcase 62 films from 48 countries, presented in over 43 languages, offering a rich and diverse tapestry of storytelling from around the globe.

MIFFest founder Joanne Goh said that this year’s international titles are interesting and will be appreciated by the audience. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

“This year’s titles are especially exciting, and some of them are world premieres,” said Joanne Goh, founder of MIFFest.

“We encourage all Malaysians who are eager to experience international film screenings to come to MIFFest — we’ve worked hard to bring these international titles right here to Malaysia.”

“So for anyone who loves movies, this is something they’ll truly enjoy,” she added.

For more details on MIFFest 2025, visit https://www.miffest.com.my/.