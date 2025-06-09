LOS ANGELES, June 9 — Disney’s family-friendly “Lilo & Stitch” kept up its dominance of the early summer North American box office, winning for a third week in a row with $32.5 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The live-action remake of a 2002 animated film of the same name has so far raked in US$335.8 million in the United States and Canada, and another US$436 million abroad, Exhibitor Relations said.

Maia Kealoha (as Lilo), Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis star, while Chris Sanders again provides the voice of the chaos-creating blue alien Stitch.

Debuting in second place at US$25 million was Lionsgate’s “Ballerina,” a “John Wick” spin-off starring Ana de Armas as a dancer turned contract killer, and co-starring Anjelica Huston. Keanu Reeves makes a brief appearance as the hitman Wick.

“This is a weak opening for an action thriller spin-off,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

“Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning”—the latest, and ostensibly last, in the hugely successful Tom Cruise spy thriller series based on a 1960s TV show—took third place with US$15 million.

The Paramount film has now grossed more than $449 million worldwide.

In fourth place was Sony’s “Karate Kid: Legends,” a sequel featuring Ralph Macchio—the star of the original 1984 classic—and action flick icon Jackie Chan, along with Ben Wang in the title role.

It made US$8.7 million at the domestic box office in its second week in theaters.

And finishing up the top five was Warner Bros. and New Line’s horror film “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” at $6.5 million. It has grossed $123.6 million so far at the domestic box office.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“The Phoenician Scheme” (US$6.25 million)

“Bring Her Back” (US$3.5 million)

“Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye” (US$3.1 million)

“Sinners” (US$2.9 million)

“Thunderbolts” (US$2.5 million) — AFP