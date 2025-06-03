SEOUL, June 3 — BTS fans are currently looking forward to the K-pop boy group’s long-awaited reunion as all seven members are set to complete their mandatory military service by the end of this month.

This would pave the way for a possible group comeback after nearly two years, and a new album since Map of the Soul: 7 that was released back in 2020.

This comes as BTS Festa 2025 — an annual celebration of BTS’ debut on June 13 — has been announced as taking place at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

At least six of the seven members would finish their service by then — prompting fans to get buzzed over the possibility of surprise appearances, or special events involving the full group.

Korea Herald reported that members RM and V are scheduled to be discharged on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook the next day.

Meanwhile Suga, who is serving his alternative duty as a social service worker, is expected to finish on June 21.

This concludes the enlistment period that began in December 2022. Member Jin, who was the first to enlist, has already completed his service and resumed individual activities along with J-Hope.

The paper also cited industry insiders saying that a full-group comeback may now come as early as the end of this year, or in the first half of 2026.

Jin most recently released the single “Don’t Say You Love Me”, with a music video filmed at National Gallery Singapore, in collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board. His “RunSeokjin Ep. Tour” will begin later this month.

Meanwhile, J-Hope just released the “Mona Lisa” single, and is currently on his “Hope on the Stage” world tour.