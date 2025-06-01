KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), in collaboration with Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), has produced the epic supertele entitled ‘Srikandi’ to be aired on Aug 31, in conjunction with the Independence Month celebrations.

Its director-general (DG) of Broadcasting, Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman said that the special feature inspired by the classic masterpiece “Syair Siti Zubaidah Perang China,” published by DBP with the support of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) and Pahang State Secretary’s Office, successfully produced a quality script.

“After more than six months of hard work since last October, including over a month of filming at various locations around Pahang, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, this project is now in the final phase of production. This drama is the first special epic story by RTM produced on a mega scale and using a film format with the assistance of FINAS.

“The film set of ‘Srikandi’ highlights historical locations and natural beauty, especially in Pahang, such as Jerantut, Kuala Tahan, Sungai Lembing, Kuantan and Pulau Tioman,” he said during a special meet-and-greet session for the film at the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) 2025 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here today.

Also present at the event were the DBP DG Dr. Hazami Jahari, ‘Srikandi’ director Wan Mohd Afzam Wan Daud, and some of the film’s cast.

Suhaimi said this feature is not just entertainment but also an intellectual work that uses modern technology to create a cinematic impact.

He said the ‘Srikandi’ script is targeted for competition in film festivals and to be marketed internationally.

Meanwhile, Wan Mohd Afzam said the drama, which combines elements of reality and fiction from the pre-16th century era, highlights the spirit of struggle and wisdom of Malay women through the lead character Siti Zubaidah.

“This special tale narrates the determination of Siti Zubaidah as a resilient woman in saving her husband, Sultan Zainal Abidin, from being kidnapped by pirates despite being heavily pregnant,” he also said.

Besides Farali Khan, who plays Siti Zubaidah, the drama is also supported by Datuk Fauziah Nawi, Fauziah Latiff, Luqman Hafidz, Catriona Ross, Che Kem and Khatijah Tan among others, and it will be aired on Aug 31 at 9 pm over TV2 and RTMKlik. — Bernama