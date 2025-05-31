SEOUL, May 31 — K-pop girl group NewJeans has hit a legal snag in their battle with agency Ador, with a Seoul court ruling that the members can’t pursue solo or third-party activities outside the agency until their contract dispute is resolved.

According to Hankook Ilbo, the Seoul Central District Court yesterday sided partially with Ador, granting an injunction that halts all individual entertainment gigs by the members — unless cleared by the agency.

If any of the five violate the order, they’ll each be slapped with a hefty one billion won (around RM3.1 million) penalty per breach.

This decision comes months after NewJeans notified Ador last November of their intent to terminate their exclusive contracts, citing internal conflicts.

Since then, the group has rebranded as NJZ and performed independently, including a high-profile appearance at ComplexCon Hong Kong.

Member Haerin also took to social media to thank fans for standing by them during the legal limbo.

Yesterday’s ruling means those solo efforts are now on ice — at least until the court decides whether the group’s contracts with Ador remain valid.

In the meantime, NewJeans will also have to shoulder legal costs related to the injunction.

The tug-of-war between one of K-pop’s hottest acts and their label is far from over.

A second court hearing in the main contract case is set for June 5.