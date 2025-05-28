LONDON, May 28 — HBO has announced the young actors who will play the lead trio in its upcoming TV series adaptation of Harry Potter.

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

More than 30,000 children auditioned for the roles after an open casting call last year, according to the BBC.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod said, “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.”

The trio will join a cast that includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

Nick Frost will play Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon will portray Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse has been cast as Argus Filch.

Further casting announcements are expected in the coming months.

McLaughlin is a Scottish actor who will appear in the upcoming Sky comedy Grow and BBC action-adventure series Gifted.

Stanton played the lead role in Matilda: The Musical in the West End.

The three actors are taking on roles made famous by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the film series.

JK Rowling, author of the bestselling book series, will serve as an executive producer.

HBO said the series would be a “faithful adaptation” of Rowling’s books.

The new series is expected to span at least a decade, allowing more time to explore the books’ storylines than the films did.

Filming is set to begin this summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK.

The first season could air as early as 2026 on HBO Max.