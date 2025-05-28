MANILA, May 28 — Filipino singer-songwriter Freddie Aguilar, best known for his chart-topping international hit “Anak”, died in Manila aged 72 yesterday, local media reported.

He had been receiving treatment at the Philippine Heart Center, according to social media posts uploaded by his wife, Jovie Albao-Aguilar.

The one-time street musician was one of the leaders of the locally based Original Pilipino Music movement that emerged in the 1970s, and was known for his political activism, often tackling social issues through song.

In the 1980s, he lent his voice to the People Power Movement that overthrew then-dictator Ferdinand Marcos, with his rendition of the traditional patriotic ballad “Bayan Ko” (My Country) serving as an anthem.

According to his profile on music service Spotify, he got his start in the business performing cover tunes for American military personnel stationed in the archipelago nation.

“This is not goodbye, just farewell for now,” Albao-Aguilar posted on her Facebook page.

“It was a good fight because we are fighting together.”

Aguilar converted to Islam in 2013 at age 60 so he could marry Albao-Aguilar, then only 16 years old, under the country’s Muslim Family Code.

In a special 2018 resolution, the Philippine Senate lauded him for “lifetime outstanding contributions to Philippine arts and culture.”

He was the “only singer and composer who broke into the Western market and gained massive global recognition, bringing pride and honor to our country,” the resolution said.

“Anak”, a Tagalog-language song about the struggles of raising a problematic child, sold more than 30 million copies. — AFP