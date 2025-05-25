LONDON, May 25 – Oasis have been seen arriving at rehearsals in the UK capital ahead of their long-awaited reunion tour, but frontman Liam Gallagher was notably absent.

The Britpop legends are set to perform live together for the first time in 16 years, beginning this summer with a series of UK and Ireland dates alongside Richard Ashcroft and Cast, including seven shows at Wembley Stadium.

“Noel and Liam are rehearsing separately for now and won’t be going into a studio together until next month,” UK tabloid The Sun wrote, citing an anonymous source.

“Once Noel has finished up, Liam will be coming in to rehearse with the band.”

First images of Oasis members arriving for rehearsal.



Noel Gallagher, along with Gem Archer, Bonehead and Andy Bell have finally been spotted.



THE BOYS ARE BACK! pic.twitter.com/RtH74v5xTD — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) May 24, 2025

NME reported saying photographs showed Noel Gallagher, Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and bassist Andy Bell entering a London studio, reportedly for a six-hour session.

Keyboardist Mikey Rowe, who played with Oasis during the 1990s, was also present.

Drummer Joe Waronker, believed to be one of the “new faces” teased by Liam earlier, was not seen at the rehearsal.

Liam is reportedly in the South of France and is expected to join rehearsals later. The band is believed to be avoiding joint public appearances until their first show in Cardiff on July 4.

Despite their infamous feud, the Gallagher brothers were recently seen filming in a London pub, reportedly for a tour promotional video, though they were not photographed together.

Earlier this month, Bell confirmed his return to the band, having previously performed with Oasis until their split in 2009 and later with Beady Eye.

Questions about potential new Oasis material emerged after manager Alec McKinlay said there were no plans for new music or additional tour dates, calling the tour a “last time around.”

Liam pushed back on those claims via social media, saying decisions about the band’s future would be made by him and Noel, and dismissing McKinlay’s role, calling him “the accountant.”