CANNES, May 24 — The Cannes Festival draws to a close today, with a wry Iranian film about political prisoners and a Ukrainian-directed drama about despotism among the frontrunners to pick up the Palme d’Or top prize.

After almost a fortnight of glamorous red carpets and some politics, French actor Juliette Binoche and her jury will announce the winner from the 22 films vying for one of the world’s most prestigious cinema awards.

The best-reviewed contenders include Iranian director Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident and Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa’s study of tyranny in Two Prosecutors, a grid from Screen magazine showed.

But cinema bible Variety predicted the Palme d’Or would go to Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, a moving tale about a quietly fractured family starring Elle Fanning. It got an extraordinary 19-minute standing ovation after its premiere.

On the last day of screenings, Britain’s The Guardian newspaper gave a rare five-star review to Young Mothers, a sensitive portrait of teen mothers by Belgium’s two-time Palme d’Or winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne.

And many festival goers fell for the feel-good drama of Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague, about French director Jean-Luc Godard, which Variety predicted would pick up the Best Director prize.

Beyond the competition, the French Riviera has been buzzing with A-listers but also politics.

US filmmaker Todd Haynes warned of the “barbaric US presidency”, while Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal admitted it was “scary” to speak out against President Donald Trump.

The Gaza war has been on the minds of some of the festival’s guests, with more than 900 actors and filmmakers signing an open letter denouncing “genocide” in the Palestinian territory, according to organisers.

Binoche, Schindler’s List star Ralph Fiennes, US indie director Jim Jarmusch and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange — in town to present a documentary he stars in — are among the signatories.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, however said that the festival felt like a “bubble of indifference”.

(From left) French actor Aubry Dullin, US director Richard Linklater, US actress Zoey Deutch and French actor Guillaume Marbeck pose during a photocall for the film ‘Nouvelle Vague’ (New Wave) at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2025. — AFP pic

Awards

Other awards have already started to be announced.

The first Chechen film to screen at the Cannes Festival — Imago — won best documentary, while the film about the life of Assange — The Six Billion Dollar Man — picked up a special jury prize on Friday.

In the secondary Un Certain Regard section, Chilean filmmaker Diego Cespedes won the top prize for The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo, which follows a group of trans women living in a desert mining town in the 1980s.

French actor-turned-director Hafsia Herzi won the unofficial Queer Palm for The Last One, a coming-of-age tale about a teenage lesbian Muslim living in Paris.

“I wanted to show that there were no borders in friendship, in love,” Herzi said.

Earlier in the week, Useful Ghost, an off-the-wall Thai LGBTQ ghost story packing a daring political punch, was awarded top prize in the Critics’ Week sidebar section.

On a lighter note, a sheepdog that features in Icelandic family drama The Love That Remains won the Palm Dog prize for canine performers in festival films, organisers announced.

Icelandic director Hlynur Palmason cast his own pet, Panda, in his poignant story about a couple navigating a separation and the impact on their family. — AFP