KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Now in its sixth instalment, Final Destination: Bloodlines has not only claimed the No. 1 spot at the local box office but is also earning favourable reviews nationwide, with many calling it the best entry in the series.
This slasher flick delivers a horrifying experience you won’t want to miss — if you have the stomach for it, of course.
But that’s not all — local films are not just showing in cinemas, they are still dominating with titles like Gayong and yes, the action-packed Blood Brothers: Bara Naga continues to draw strong crowds.
Whether you’re into hit movies, trending shows, fresh music, or must-read books, Malay Mail has compiled the best of the week to keep you entertained.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (May 15 to May 18)
- Final Destination Bloodlines
- Gayong
- Blood Brothers: Bara Naga
- Thunderbolts*
- Devil’s Double Next Level
- A Gilded Game
- Maaman
- Until Dawn
- Tourist Family
- The Dumpling Queen
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (May 12 to May 18)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
- Tastefully Yours: Limited Series
- The Haunted Palace: Season 1
- Resident Playbook: Limited Series
- Dear Hongrang: Season 1
- Bet: Season 1
- American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden: Season 1
- The Royals: Season 1
- Heavenly Ever After: Limited Series
- Weak Hero: Class 2
- Ms. Rachel: Season 1
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- Pabila Dia Tersenyum
- Sugar Daddy
- The Haunted Palace
- Running Man (2025)
- Bidaah
- Crushology 101
- Pump Up the Healthy Love
- Undercover High School
- Only for Love 以爱为营
- Twinkling Watermelon
Source: Viu Frontpage
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (May 14 to May 21)
- Fourtwnty – Mangu (w/ Charita Utami)
- Jin – Don’t Say You Love Me
- JENNIE – like JENNIE
- yung kai – blue
- Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- sombr – back to friends
- Billie Eilish – WILDFLOWER
- Nadeera – Bukan Lagi Kita
- Lady Gaga – Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)
- Nadhif Basalamah – bergema sampai selamanya
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (May 14 to May 21)
- Faris Adam – Stecu Stecu
- Ara Johari – Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
- Nadeera – Bukan Lagi Kita
- Noh Salleh – Rahsia Tuhan
- Imran Ajmain – Seribu Tahun Lagi
- MikkyZia, F4dli – Aku Dah Lupa
- Nuh – Teruntuk Mia
- Tenxi – Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)
- NAKI, Fahimi – Masa
- Dayang Nurfaizah, Faizal Tahir, Tuju, Yonnyboii – X Missing U
Source: kworb.net and Spotify Top Songs Malaysia, Spotify Carta Malaysia 50
Top 10 books of the week (May 9 to May 15)
Fiction
- King of Envy by Ana Huang (Bloom Books)
- Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)
- The Tenant by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press)
- Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial)
- Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)
- As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury)
- Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Pan Macmillan)
- Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Piatkus)
- The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion)
- Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)
Non-Fiction
- Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
- Once Upon a Miao 2 (Remastered): Crushes, Friendship & Chaos by Jian Goh (Space Voyager)
- Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager)
- The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books )
- I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)
- A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Publishing)
- I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books)
- Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Penguin Life)
- How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Bukan Cinta Sempurna by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif)
- Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Media Inspirasi Nusantara Sdn Bhd)
- Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
- Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
Source: MPH