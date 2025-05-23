KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Now in its sixth instalment, Final Destination: Bloodlines has not only claimed the No. 1 spot at the local box office but is also earning favourable reviews nationwide, with many calling it the best entry in the series.

This slasher flick delivers a horrifying experience you won’t want to miss — if you have the stomach for it, of course.

But that’s not all — local films are not just showing in cinemas, they are still dominating with titles like Gayong and yes, the action-packed Blood Brothers: Bara Naga continues to draw strong crowds.

Whether you’re into hit movies, trending shows, fresh music, or must-read books, Malay Mail has compiled the best of the week to keep you entertained.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (May 15 to May 18)

Final Destination Bloodlines Gayong Blood Brothers: Bara Naga Thunderbolts* Devil’s Double Next Level A Gilded Game Maaman Until Dawn Tourist Family The Dumpling Queen

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (May 12 to May 18)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

Tastefully Yours: Limited Series The Haunted Palace: Season 1 Resident Playbook: Limited Series Dear Hongrang: Season 1 Bet: Season 1 American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden: Season 1 The Royals: Season 1 Heavenly Ever After: Limited Series Weak Hero: Class 2 Ms. Rachel: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Pabila Dia Tersenyum Sugar Daddy The Haunted Palace Running Man (2025) Bidaah Crushology 101 Pump Up the Healthy Love Undercover High School Only for Love 以爱为营 Twinkling Watermelon

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (May 14 to May 21)

Fourtwnty – Mangu (w/ Charita Utami) Jin – Don’t Say You Love Me JENNIE – like JENNIE yung kai – blue Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER sombr – back to friends Billie Eilish – WILDFLOWER Nadeera – Bukan Lagi Kita Lady Gaga – Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) Nadhif Basalamah – bergema sampai selamanya

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (May 14 to May 21)

Faris Adam – Stecu Stecu Ara Johari – Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Nadeera – Bukan Lagi Kita Noh Salleh – Rahsia Tuhan Imran Ajmain – Seribu Tahun Lagi MikkyZia, F4dli – Aku Dah Lupa Nuh – Teruntuk Mia Tenxi – Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) NAKI, Fahimi – Masa Dayang Nurfaizah, Faizal Tahir, Tuju, Yonnyboii – X Missing U

Source: kworb.net and Spotify Top Songs Malaysia, Spotify Carta Malaysia 50

Top 10 books of the week (May 9 to May 15)

Fiction

King of Envy by Ana Huang (Bloom Books) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina) The Tenant by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury) Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Pan Macmillan) Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Piatkus) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) Once Upon a Miao 2 (Remastered): Crushes, Friendship & Chaos by Jian Goh (Space Voyager) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager) The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books ) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Publishing) I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books) Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Penguin Life) How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Bukan Cinta Sempurna by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Media Inspirasi Nusantara Sdn Bhd) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Source: MPH