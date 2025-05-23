KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The Keluang Man gala premiere was truly special, with every moment filled with excitement and anticipation.

A select group of guests enjoyed an exclusive first look at the long-awaited Keluang Man film ahead of its nationwide release.

And the film delivered in every way.

Not only did it raise the bar for local storytelling, the 132-minute feature seamlessly blends high-octane action sequences, emotional depth, and uniquely Malaysian elements, all underscored by a nostalgic soundtrack that plays throughout.

Cast reaction of finally seeing the film come to life

After months of filming and promotion, the cast members shared their excitement at seeing this masterpiece come to life.

Star of the film, Nas Muammar Zar, better known as Nas-T, said that he put himself in the audience’s shoes and was genuinely satisfied with the final result.

“It’s all thanks to director Anwari Ashraf, who wrote and directed it, and I entrusted everything to him.

“He moulded my character, and I followed his direction faithfully.”

Nas Muammar Zar said that he put himself in the audience’s shoes and was genuinely satisfied with the final result. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Datuk Rosyam Nor added that the dedication and effort of the crew and production team contributed immensely — going above and beyond, giving more than 100 percent.

“Of course, as actors, we interpret the characters as best we can, but just look at our wardrobe, look at the effects — everything was fully supported.

“This is filmmaking at its best, where the story flows seamlessly — there’s humour, action, drama, sadness, and friendship.”

Datuk Zalimei Ishak, better known as Remy Ishak, explained that the film takes a much more modern approach and differs greatly from the original animation.

He also shared that Nas was the ideal choice for the character of Borhan.

“Despite having limited martial arts experience, Nas showed strong potential to embody Keluang Man during training,” he said.

Anwaar Beg Moghal was overwhelmed to finally see the final product and was just amazed that the audience were clapping and laughing at the jokes.

“I am totally blown up, and my energy level right now is like 100 per cent.”

Anwaar added that with a film like Keluang Man, there will definitely be more Malaysian heroes emerging in the future.

Shweta Sekhon shared how she was smiling throughout the film and felt an overwhelming sense of relief.

“I think as actors, all of us have our own memories, and still, at the end of the day, when you act in this shot without you seeing it everywhere, in our mind, it’s like a puzzle.

“To see the puzzle complete today, one thing I can tell myself is I’m so proud of myself, and I’m so proud of the entire team.”

Shweta added she would of course love to continue to play the character of Dr Malini for a long time and is really looking forward to what’s next for the whole Keluang Man team.

“I really hope the world would support this film because it would be a boost for us to do better and do much nicer and do it on a much greater scale.

“It’s high time for everyone to see that Malaysia can produce a film that is actually a blockbuster,” Shweta added.

Shweta Sekhon plays Doctor Malini in ‘Keluang Man’. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Malaysian superhero masterpiece

The film was 100 per cent Malaysian-made — from pre-production to post-production — and was shot over 64 days in locations including Kuala Lumpur, Kluang, Ipoh, and Klang. Spanning two years of production and promotion, it cost over RM13 million to bring to life.

Keluang Man ignites a sense of national pride as Malaysia’s original superhero, and this film marks the beginning of the Astro Shaw Cinematic Universe (ASCU).

Tickets for Keluang Man are now on sale, and audiences can finally catch the long-awaited film in just a few days.

“I hope audiences will embrace this film and help reignite the spirit of the superhero Keluang Man, so that his legacy can be passed down from one generation to the next,” said director Anwari Ashraf.

Expect the unexpected as you follow the hero Borhan — also known as Keluang Man — alongside Ahmad, Shamsir, Inspector Sahab, and Dr Malini, in what promises to be a cinematic masterpiece like no other.