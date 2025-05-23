SEOUL, May 23 — Seventeen is set to make history this Sunday by becoming the first K-pop group to perform on Seoul’s iconic Jamsu Bridge.
Titled B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage, the concert will celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary and marks the first-ever K-pop performance to be held on a bridge spanning the Han River, according to The Korea Times.
Only 6,000 fans with reserved seats will be able to attend the concert directly on the bridge. However, a special viewing zone at Banpo Hangang Park will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing more fans to enjoy the event for free.