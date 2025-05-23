SEOUL, May 23 — Seventeen is set to make history this Sunday by becoming the first K-pop group to perform on Seoul’s iconic Jamsu Bridge.

Titled B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage, the concert will celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary and marks the first-ever K-pop performance to be held on a bridge spanning the Han River, according to The Korea Times.



Tens of thousands of fans are expected to join the celebration, and authorities are stepping up safety measures in preparation. Seoul city officials have announced that access to Jamsu Bridge will be restricted before and after the 7.30pm show to ensure public safety.Only 6,000 fans with reserved seats will be able to attend the concert directly on the bridge. However, a special viewing zone at Banpo Hangang Park will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing more fans to enjoy the event for free.