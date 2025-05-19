GEORGE TOWN, May 19 — Penang’s Setia SPICE Arena transformed into a slice of Kollywood – as the Chennai, India-based Tamil language film industry is known as – last Saturday during the 17th Edison Awards, an annual event recognising the industry’s legendary and emerging talents.

From the moment the red carpet rolled out at 5 pm, fans were treated to a dazzling parade of Kollywood’s biggest names, among them being ‘Premam’ actress Madonna Sebastian; the legendary Kushboo Sundar who has graced over 185 films; acclaimed choreographer Baba Baskar; Santhosh Kumar, better known as Sandy Master; and director Venkat Prabhu.

However, the night truly belonged to actress Simran Rishi Bagga, the evergreen heroine of the late 1990s and early 2000s, who received the Golden Empress of Tamil Cinema award.

Simran’s recent comeback in ‘Good, Bad, Ugly’ rekindled her on-screen chemistry with the film’s lead actor Ajith Kumar. The two have paired in successful movies such as ‘Vaali’ in 1999, ‘Aval Varuvaala’ (1998) and ‘Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven’ (2000).

At the recent Edison Awards, the 49-year-old actress proved once again why she remains a fan favourite by charming audiences with her grace, selfies with fans and a heartfelt wave on the red carpet.

The six-hour event honoured excellence across more than 30 categories, recognising the contributions of Kollywood directors, musicians, choreographers and technicians.

Among those who received awards were Sakthi Sree Gopalan, who clinched Best Female Playback Singer for her captivating vocals; Venkat Prabhu, who walked away with Best Director for his film ‘GOAT;’ and Sandy Master, who won Best Dance Choreographer.

Adding his signature humour to the mix was crowd favourite Red Kingsley who took home the Best Comedian award, while Ananth Ram was named Best Debut Director. Meanwhile, 74-year-old veteran actor YG Mahendran was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event was elevated by dance and music performances, along with a fashion showcase by Malaysian artists, making it a celebration of both Kollywood and local talent.

Meanwhile, Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, who officiated the event, said hosting such a prestigious ceremony aligned perfectly with the Penang2030 vision to diversify the state economy, strengthen creative industries and establish Penang as a leading hub for arts, culture and innovation.

He described the event as not only a celebration of artistic excellence but also a platform to elevate Penang’s global profile as a destination for cultural diplomacy and creative tourism.

“The Edison Awards, I have been told, is a prestigious platform that celebrates both legendary and emerging talents in Tamil cinema. Over the years, it has honoured icons like Vijay, Dhanush, Simbu and Vikram, as well as rising stars like Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh.

“Now that Kollywood has arrived in Penang, I sincerely hope this is just the beginning. Perhaps next, we can welcome Bollywood to our beautiful island too,” he said in his speech.

Also present were Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai and state Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo. — Bernama





