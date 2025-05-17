PARIS, May 17 — Cannes was buzzing with glamour and drama at the premiere of Ari Aster’s latest horror western Eddington — but the real headline wasn’t the film.

It was Emma Stone’s unexpected showdown with a persistent bee that stole the red-carpet spotlight.

The 36-year-old star was dazzling in a custom white Louis Vuitton gown, complete with a dramatic bib collar and sleek red hair pulled back in a chic bun.

But all that elegance almost went sideways when an uninvited insect decided to crash the photo op.

Caught mid-smile alongside co-stars Joaquin Phoenix, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal and director Ari Aster, Stone found herself in a buzzing battle.

The bee darted aggressively around her, turning the glamorous moment into an impromptu comedy sketch.

First, Emma tried swatting the pesky pest away herself — but the bee wasn’t having it.

Emma Stone and Austin Butler look on as a bee flies past, as they arrive for the screening of the film ‘Eddington’ at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2025. — AFP pic

Enter Austin Butler, who took a breath and blew gently toward the bee... only to send it right back Emma’s way.

Cue a dramatic dip and a gasp from Stone that had the photographers snapping faster than ever.

Pedro Pascal then stepped up, shielding Emma with a calm hand and trying to shoo the bee off for good.

Butler quickly joined in with his own defensive hand wave, and finally, the winged menace buzzed off.

Director Ari Aster (left), Emma Stone (2nd right) and Pedro Pascal look on as Austin Butler blows away a bee, as they arrive for the screening of the film ‘Eddington’ at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2025. — AFP pic

The trio’s bee wrangling antics quickly became a viral sensation.

Fans on social media couldn’t get enough, with some calling it “the most iconic Cannes moment” and others joking that even bees can’t resist Emma’s star power.

One witty punster summed it up perfectly: “Emma Stone vs. a bee at Cannes? Talk about a buzz-worthy moment!”

Meanwhile, the rest of the Eddington cast — including Joaquin Phoenix, Luke Grimes, and Ari Aster — looked on amused but missed out on the insect invasion.

So, while Eddington explores tense standoffs and powder keg moments in small-town New Mexico, it was Emma Stone’s dance with a tiny winged adversary that truly sparked the Cannes red carpet.

Here’s hoping Emma’s next premiere comes with less buzzing and more flashing cameras!