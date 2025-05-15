CANNES, May 15 — The Cannes film festival said it had barred an actor in a prominent French film from the red carpet today because of sexual assault allegations against him.

Theo Navarro-Mussy has a secondary role as a police officer in the film “Dossier 137” by Dominik Moll which is to premiere on Thursday in the festival’s main competition.

According to French magazine Telerama, which broke the news, the actor was accused of rape by three former partners in 2018, 2019, and 2020, but the case was dropped last month for lack of evidence.

The three women plan to appeal and file a civil lawsuit, Telerama said.

Cannes Festival director Thierry Fremaux confimed to Telerama that Navarro-Mussy had been excluded because an appeal was underway. Navarro-Mussy’s lawyer denied this.

“The procedure is still ongoing,” Fremaux was quoted as saying.

The festival confirmed the decision and Fremaux’s remarks when contacted by AFP.

A French parliamentary inquiry into the entertainment industry published its findings last month, with MPs concluding that abuse of performers was “endemic”.

Inquiry chair Sandrine Rousseau, an outspoken feminist lawmaker from The Greens party, called on Cannes Festival to set an example in stamping out sexual abuse, as well as physical and psychological violence. — AFP