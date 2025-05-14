KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — She might just be the next ‘it’ girl — meet the Malaysian-born pop star Chloe Qisha, who is currently making waves on the international scene.

The London-based artiste has been gaining attention with her alluring sounds and demeanour, from appearing on the cover of magazines to going on her first European tour — and all of this happened less than a year after her debut back in July 2024.

So, who exactly is Chloe Qisha?

Chloe, 26, was born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, according to Bandwagon, and she moved to the UK to finish her A-Levels.

The aspiring therapist, who taught herself to play the piano and guitar, had been posting cover songs on her SoundCloud and YouTube since she was 16 years old.

However, her journey to stardom really began during the third year of her studies, when she was contacted by an Artist and Repertoire agent from a label who saw her cover videos.

This led to what Rolling Stone UK described as “a circuit of meetings” that went on for a year.

She eventually met UK-based producer Rob Milton, who has worked with some of the UK’s top artists, including Holly Humberstone and the now-banned-in-Malaysia band The 1975.

The link-up with Milton turned out to be just what Chloe needed, and they went on to work closely together, producing and co-writing several of Chloe’s tracks.

Rocketing to fame

After gradually releasing three singles since her July debut and a self-titled EP in November last year, Chloe made her breakthrough.

Her Chloe Qisha EP was well received, and it even got a four out of five stars review by NME, who described the extended play as intelligent, soulful lyricism and pure pop.

A couple of months after her EP release, one of her hit singles, I Lied, I’m Sorry, gained new listeners from the other side of the world — thanks to US singer and American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, who covered the song during her ‘Kellyoke Cover’ segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Chloe recently shared her excitement on Instagram after being named one of Spotify’s Artists to Watch 2025, celebrating the inclusion of her single I Lied, I’m Sorry on the platform’s curated playlist.

“It’s been a wild ride with that track! (And my favourite to play live!),” she wrote on a post on Instagram.

She also appeared on the cover of several acclaimed magazines, including Rolling Stone UK and NME and was featured in Elle and Augustman.

She has played a slew of sold-out shows, including her debut performance at Bermondsey Social Club in London last October, while two of her most recent shows in March also sold out.

Next chapter: New EP and first European tour

She is currently preparing for the release of her second EP, set to drop on May 15.

In the lead-up to her upcoming EP, Chloe has released several new singles including 21st Century Cool Girl, Sex, Drugs & Existential Dread and Modern Romance.

She is also set to go on her first ever European tour starting this October 5, where she will be performing in several countries including Belgium, UK, France and Netherlands.

For those looking to catch her sooner, Chloe is also set to make an appearance at the UK’s The Great Escape music festival this May 15 and is on the lineup for this year’s Bergenfest 2025 in Norway.

New to Chloe Qisha? Here’s where to begin

If you’re still unsure about the sounds of Chloe Qisha, try to picture an edgier Olivia Rodrigo with a hint of Katy Perry’s vocal style and an 80s-infused groovy pop sound.

The Chloe Qisha EP is definitely a must-listen, and don’t forget to check out some of her music videos too.

Check out some highlights from her discography: