KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — South Korean boy band NCT Dream will bring their 2025 world tour to Kuala Lumpur on Dec 13 and 14.

The “Dream Show 4: Dream the Future” tour includes stops in five Asian cities, with Malaysia as the final destination.

The group will perform at the Axiata Arena, marking their return to Malaysia after their last appearance in 2023.

Fans in neighbouring countries will also see the group live, with shows planned in Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei and Hong Kong.

The tour begins in Hong Kong on Aug 30 and continues across Asia over several months.

NCT Dream is one of SM Entertainment’s most popular acts, known for their energetic performances and growing international fanbase.