SEOUL, May 13 — Lee Do-hyun has officially been discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service as of May 13.

The actor completed 21 months in the Republic of Korea Air Force’s band unit after enlisting in August 2023, Soompi reported.

During his service, his film Exhuma won him a major acting award and kept him in the public eye.

His agency confirmed he is fielding offers for new projects, including one from the Hong Sisters’ upcoming drama.

Go Min-si, his co-star from previous projects, is also reportedly attached to the same drama.