PARIS, May 12 — Brigitte Bardot has defended two French actors accused of sexual assault including fellow screen legend Gerard Depardieu, saying they should be allowed to “get on with their lives” in an interview with French channel BFM broadcast Monday.

The 90-year-old former French star spoke out as a Paris court prepares to rule on Tuesday in the first case to go to trial against Depardieu, who has been accused of assault or inappropriate behaviour by around 20 women.

She also defended French actor and director Nicolas Bedos, who was found guilty in October 2024 of sexually assaulting two women.

“Those who have talent and put their hands on a girl’s bottom are thrown in the gutter,” Bardot said during an interview from her home in southern France.

“We could at least let them get on with their lives. They can’t live anymore,” she said, adding that “feminism isn’t my thing”.

In March, lead prosecutor Laurent Guy recommended an 18-month suspended jail sentence for Depardieu, arguing that the assaults reported by the two women whose cases are being heard in this trial were “intentional”.

This is not the first time Bardot has been an outspoken critic of the #MeToo movement.

In 2018, she signed an open letter saying that the movement had become a puritanical “witch hunt” that threatened sexual freedom, and that actors who complained of sexual harassment were just looking for publicity.

Since the 1960s film star stepped away from the screen more than 50 years ago, she has become a champion for animal rights.

During Monday’s interview, Bardot urged the French government to abolish the “horrific” practice of hunting with packs of dogs to chase a smaller animal.

“After 50 years of unanswered pleas, the French government must agree to grant me at least this victory,” she said. — AFP