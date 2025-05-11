KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Malaysian top model and fashion entrepreneur Sharminidevi Parameispran, better known as Sharwita, is set to make an appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 Red Carpet Premiere on May 20.

This will be her second appearance at the prestigious international film festival and she will use the platform to promote Malaysia’s established fashion brands, positioning the country as a fashion tourism destination within Asean.

“Malaysia has everything — multicultural richness, creative designers and the potential to be a fashion tourism destination for Asean and beyond. I hope my participation at Cannes helps drive that message,” she said in an interview at Wisma Bernama here recently.

As the official brand ambassador of Thamarai Jewels, the official jewellery partner for her Cannes Red Carpet appearance, Sharwita will wear exclusive, specially designed pieces to complete her look.

At the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet event last year, Sharwita made headlines with a kebaya-inspired gown featuring 10,000 handcrafted petals.

Malaysian supermodel and fashion entrepreneur Sharwita speaking during an interview with Bernama at Jalan Masjid India recently. — Bernama pic

For this year’s appearance, the 5-foot, 9-inch tall model, who has 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, will wear a luxury couture design by The Atelier, a renowned Malaysian haute couture brand whose team of international fashion designers is led by internationally acclaimed shoe designer Datuk Jimmy Choo.

Sharwita is also scheduled to attend film premieres and participate in networking sessions across more than 60 international pavilions, representing Malaysia not only in fashion but also as a cultural ambassador.

“Cannes is not just about glamour. It’s also about connecting, learning and opening doors for collaboration. I see myself as a bridge between Malaysia and the global creative industries — from fashion to film,” she said.

Born and raised in Kajang, Selangor, Sharwita is also the founder of Le Fashion Secret, a modelling agency that connects aspiring Malaysian talents with international opportunities. She is known for providing free catwalk training and mentoring to aspiring models and beauty queens.

Sharwita is currently in discussions with the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) to formalise collaborative efforts following her Cannes appearance, aimed at promoting Malaysia as a hub for fashion tourism in support of the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13 to 24 in Cannes, France. Recognised as one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals, it showcases films of various genres and attracts top names from the global film and fashion industries. — Bernama