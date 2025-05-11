KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Godzilla made a dramatic entrance near Malaysia’s iconic Petronas Twin Towers as part of a special video marking the 70th anniversary of the franchise.

Japanese entertainment company Toho released the 55-second video tribute titled ‘70 Years of Godzilla: A New Roar in South-east Asia’ for fans yesterday.

The video shows the monster towering over Kuala Lumpur’s skyline, with other scenes featuring landmarks such as Singapore’s Marina Bay and Bali’s paddy fields.

“For the first time across South-east Asia, the legend emerges in a powerful tribute to the fans who have kept its legacy alive,” Toho shared in the video’s description.

The company added, “This special footage honours South-east Asia, celebrating seven decades of Godzilla’s unstoppable journey through the region’s iconic landmarks.”

Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Twin Towers, once the tallest buildings in the world, were completed in 1998 and remain the tallest twin structures globally.

Godzilla was created after World War II as a symbolic reminder of the destructive power of nuclear weapons.

Toho’s tribute video follows previous Japanese-themed features in the region.

In 2021, Japanese superhero Ultraman was depicted battling a Godzilla-like creature at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, in a tourism movie by special effects studio Tsuburaya Productions.

Toho, which owns the Godzilla brand, established a regional subsidiary, Toho Entertainment, in Singapore in November 2024 to expand its reach in Asia.