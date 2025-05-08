KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — British pop singer Henry Moodie is set to kick off his first-ever headline tour in Asia this July, with Kuala Lumpur as the opening stop.

The 21-year-old, known for viral hits such as Drunk Text, You Were There For Me and Beat Up Car, will perform at Zepp KL on July 16, joined by special guest Bradley Simpson of The Vamps.

Drunk Text has propelled Moodie to global popularity, earning him over 600 million streams and a spot among the Top 10 most viewed UK artists on TikTok in both 2022 and 2024.

Tickets for the Kuala Lumpur show will be available in phases, starting with a Mastercard presale from May 13 at 11am to May 14 at 11am via www.priceless.com/music.

Live Nation Malaysia members can access an exclusive presale on May 14 from 12pm to 11.59pm at www.livenation.my.

General ticket sales open to the public from 11am on May 15 via www.golive-asia.com.

Other stops on the tour include Bangkok on July 18, Seoul on July 23, Taipei on July 25, Hong Kong on July 28 and Tokyo on July 30.

Moodie’s 2024 world tour was a sell-out success across the UK, Europe, the US and Australia, and his hit Drunk Text reached the Spotify Global 200 and achieved 13x platinum status in South-east Asia.

He is expected to release his highly anticipated debut album this year under Sony Music’s Columbia Records and Robots & Humans.