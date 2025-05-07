KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Latihan Pestapora Malaysia just dropped its first lineup, featuring 21 acts from Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei, promising a high-energy festival packed with rock, hip hop, pop and even dangdut.

Here’s a rundown of the first 21 performers who will be taking centre stage at Latihan Pestapora Malaysia, scheduled for Sunway Surf Beach in Sunway Lagoon this July 26 and which will feature a total of 24 acts.

Fusion of genres

Headlining are Indonesian singer-songwriters Kunto Aji and Pamungkas, who will be serenading fans with beloved tracks such as Rehat and To The Bone.

They are joined by Malaysian girl group Dolla, along with local bands such as Salammusik, Bittersweet, and Bunkface.

Latihan Pestapora Malaysia will also see several top Indonesian bands joining the lineup, including Hindia, .Feast, Barasuara, Efek Rumah Kaca (ERK), as well as Indonesian dangdut DJ duo Feel Koplo.

For the first time ever in Malaysia, Barasuara will perform their acclaimed collaborative set alongside ERK, where both bands will share the stage as they perform some of their greatest hits.

The first Barasuara x ERK collaboration was in 2015 during the Sounds From The Corner event in Indonesia, which has been viewed over 4 million times on YouTube.

These headliners are followed by a slew of local singers including Naki, Gaston Pong, Fahimi, and Julia Duclos. The lineup also features the only performer from Brunei, singer-songwriter Aziz Harun.

Concertgoers can also expect to hear some bars and rhymes from local rappers such as Sonaone, Yonnyboii, Killa Driz, Lil J, and Elva Suyan, while DJ Cza will be on the deck.

Keep in mind that there are three acts yet to be revealed.

Boss Creator founder Kiki Ucup (left) and Rohit Rampal launch Latihan Pestapora Malaysia during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on May 7, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

History in the making

Latihan Pestapora Malaysia was made possible through the collaboration between Malaysian event organiser Hitman Solutions and Pestapora organiser, Boss Creator.

Hitman Solutions founder Rohit Rampal said that Malaysian fans can expect to get a glimpse into one of Indonesia’s most successful music festivals.

“Every year thousands of Malaysian fans travel to Jakarta for the Pestapora experience,” Rohit said.

“Seeing how the festival unites people together through the power of music, we want our own Malaysians to feel and live out the same magic here. With over 2,000 tickets sold even before the lineup reveal, it’s abundantly evident that many Malaysians are already familiar with and trust the Pestapora brand to deliver a festival that blends music, art, community, and culture into one unforgettable experience.”

Meanwhile, Boss Creator founder Kiki Ucup said that it was a dream come true to be able to bring one of Pestapora’s pre-events outside of Indonesia.

Seeing that Pestapora is already an established name since its debut in 2022, Kiki said that it was part of their requirement to get involved with the lineup selection.

Both Kiki and Rohit confirmed that Latihan Pestapora Malaysia will have at least two main stages, and they are currently sorting out details to add another two to three smaller stages around the venue.

This will also include activation spaces for art installations, podcast sessions, as well as other activities.

Rohit also revealed that around three to four Malaysian artists who perform at Latihan Pestapora Malaysia will also be performing at the main Pestapora festival from September 5 to 7, 2025.

This will mark the first time Malaysian artists take centre stage at the event.

Tickets for Latihan Pestapora Malaysia are still available, with prices ranging from RM70 to RM199.

More ticketing information is available on the event site.