PARIS, May 6 — A total of 21 films have been announced in the main competition at Cannes film festival, which kicks off on the French Riviera on May 13.

Here is a list of the titles vying for the Palme d’Or which will be awarded by this year’s jury president Juliette Binoche and her seven fellow judges including Oscar-winner Halle Berry and “Succession” star Jeremy Strong.