KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Blood Brothers: Bara Naga continues its reign for the third consecutive week at No. 1.

Following its strong debut, there’s no stopping this action phenomenon that is also looking to make waves internationally.

While this Malaysian hit dominates local cinemas, another home-grown title, 6 Jilake, has also made its debut on today’s list, joining the many Asian titles still making waves in cinemas, including Indonesia’s Qodrat 2, China’s Nezha 2, and India’s Good Bad Ugly.

Asian cinema isn’t the only thing that will make your weekend complete, Hollywood blockbusters, series streaming on platforms like Netflix and Viu, music, and books are all on offer to enjoy as May kicks off.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic and International) (April 24 to April 27)

Blood Brothers: Bara Naga A Minecraft Movie Qodrat 2 The Accountant 2 MuMu Sinners Good Bad Ugly 6 Jilake Ne Zha 2 Gangers

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (April 21 to April 27)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

Weak Hero: Class 2 The Haunted Palace: Season 1 Resident Playbook: Limited Series Weak Hero: Class 4 When Life Gives You Tangerines: Limited Series Heavenly Ever After: Limited Series WWE WrestleMania: 2025 — WrestleMania 41 Sunday Tainted Faith: Season 1 The Beginning After the End: Season 1 You: Season 5

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Bidaah Running Man (2025) Undercover High School Tiada seperti Leyla The Haunted Palace W: Two worlds (Malaysia) Crushology 101 The Art of Negotiation Pabila Dia Tersenyum Eat Run Love 吃饭跑步和恋爱

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (April 23 to April 30)

JENNIE — like JENNIE Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) yung kai — blue Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER Lady Gaga — Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) MikkyZia — Aku Dah Lupa (w/ F4dli) Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER Kendrick Lamar — luther Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (April 23 to April 30)

Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Faris Adam — Stecu Stecu Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan MikkyZia, F4dli — Aku Dah Lupa NAKI, Fahimi — Masa Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Imran Ajmain — Seribu Tahun Lagi Mimifly — Serumpun Nuh — Teruntuk Mia

Source: kworb.net, Spotify Top Songs - Malaysia, Spotify Carta Malaysia 50

Top 10 books of the week (April 18 to April 24)

Fiction

Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury) Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Pan Macmillan) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) Watch Me by Tahereh Mafi (Storytide) Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley) I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang (Scholastic Press)

Non-Fiction

The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager) I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books) Learn Malay in 7 Days by Mohd Ibrahim (Crescent News) Once Upon a Miao 2 (Remastered): Crushes, Friendship & Chaos by Jian Goh (Space Voyager) Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee) The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication SDN BHD) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Media Inspirasi Nusantara Sdn Bhd) His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Eijaz Rafael by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH