LOS ANGELES, May 2 — Blackpink member Rosé has announced her involvement in the original soundtrack for the upcoming Hollywood film F1, marking her debut on a movie soundtrack.

The K-pop star shared a promotional poster for the soundtrack album on social media, revealing a star-studded line-up that includes Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Tiesto, Madison Beer, and Raye.

“i am soooooo fricken excited for you all to hear my very first movie soundtrack.. it’s happening!!

“this movie’s gonna be willldddd,” she wrote on Instagram.

F1 features Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula 1 driver who left the sport after a devastating crash in the 1990s.

Featuring involvement from F1 legend Lewis Hamilton as a producer and directed by Joseph Kosinski, it is scheduled for release on June 27 this year.