JAKARTA, May 2 — Renowned Asian-centric music label 88rising has today debuted its girl group, with Indonesia’s No Na.

On the label’s social media accounts, the four-member group today released its English-language single titled “shoot” — with a music video featuring a familiar Indonesian village setting with paddy terraces and a waterfall.

“look you in the eyes when i shoot no na - shoot (mv) no na wave sound,” it posted.

In Indonesian, the word “nona” is an honorific title used to address young, unmarried women or girls.

88rising had previously teased the group on April 29 — with a teaser set to traditional gamelan music that shifts into a modern beat as the members are introduced.

The four members — Baila Fauri, Christy Gardena, Esther Geraldine, and Shazfa Adesya — were introduced dressed in distinct colours: purple, blue, pink, and green.

The group is the latest Indonesian act to join 88rising, which has helped launch international careers for several local talents such as Rich Brian, NIKI, and Stephanie Poetri.

There have already been Indonesian idols in the K-pop scenes, such as Carmen of SM Entertainment’s Hearts2Hearts, and former Secret Number member Dita Karang.