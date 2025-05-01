KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The action-packed Blood Brothers: Bara Naga, directed by Syafiq Yusof and Abhilash Chandra, has smashed past another milestone.

In a surprise announcement during a lively promotional stop in Bukit Bintang last night, production house Skop Productions and distributor Primeworks Studios revealed that Blood Brothers has raked in a massive RM62 million at the box office in just 20 days — including early screenings.

That figure sees the film overtaking two of Syafiq’s previous blockbusters — Polis Evo 3, which grossed RM54 million, and Sheriff: Narko Integriti, which earned RM60.5 million last year.

The Bukit Bintang takeover also drew a large crowd of enthusiastic fans, who turned up in full force to cheer on the cast and directors.

Among those spotted at the event were stars Syafiq Kyle, Sharnaaz Ahmad and Irfan Zaini, along with Skop Productions founder and veteran filmmaker Datuk Yusof Haslam, and co-directors Syafiq and Abhilash.

Blood Brothers follows Ariff (Syafiq Kyle), a fiercely loyal bodyguard who is framed for betraying his crime family. Forced to go on the run, Ariff must prove his innocence with the help of his estranged brother Jaki (Syazwan Zulkifli), all while being hunted down by his former best friend Ghaz (Sharnaaz Ahmad), who now leads the elite force once known as the Blood Brothers.

The ensemble cast also features local talents such as Amelia Henderson, Shukri Yahaya, Zamarul Hisham and Andy Teh.

Following its phenomenal success, the story isn’t over just yet. As reported by The Star, a sequel — Blood Brothers Part 2: Perang Naga — is officially in the works.

“It’s been a fantastic ride. We just want to keep it going. We thank Malaysian fans for their incredible support,” said Abhilash during a recent fan meet at GSC Nu Sentral.

“The film was led by some very dedicated actors and actresses, and we’re grateful for all their hard work.”

He also confirmed that most of the cast will be returning for the sequel.