LOS ANGELES, April 29 — Hasbro has announced that Peppa Pig’s Mummy Pig is expecting a baby girl, marking the first animated gender reveal in the company’s history.

The reveal took place in an exclusive Peppa Pig Tales episode titled “Baby Balloon” on Walmart’s website, where Peppa and George chase a balloon containing the baby's gender.

“If they want to find out, they’ll have to catch the balloon that holds the answer!” the episode teased, adding a playful twist to the reveal.

To celebrate the new arrival, Hasbro will also release a limited-time collection of baby-themed Peppa Pig merchandise exclusively at Walmart from May 29 to July 31.

The collection includes exclusive products like the Oinks & Snuggles interactive baby doll and Peppa’s Dress Up Wardrobe, as well as the Peppa’s Family Five Pack figure set, while non-exclusive items will roll out nationwide from August 1.

Alongside toys, Peppa is launching a Walmart-exclusive Peppa Pig: Greatest Hits CD, and the baby news continues the brand’s momentum following its 20th anniversary and Mummy Pig’s pregnancy reveal in February.