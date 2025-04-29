KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The Merdeka 118 tower was one of the unwitting stars of the upcoming Thunderbolts film.

Florence Pugh enthusiastically performed her own stunt in jumping off the tower despite reservations from the film’s director Jake Schreier.

As the film is set to air on May 1 in Malaysia, there will of course be promo efforts and one showed up on the Marvel Facebook page — a series of photos with the tower lit up with captions promoting the film.

The Facebook post read: “LIGHT 'EM UP: Marvel Studios' #ThunderboltsMY is taking over the Merdeka 118 once again! Look up to the skies every night from tonight till 1st May for a thunderous message.”

So if you happen to be in the area, look up and you’ll be able to see the message on the tower.

Thunderbolts will see appearances from some familiar faces you previous Marvel films including David Harbour and Sebastian Stan.

The synopsis of the film: “Ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker — embarks on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.”

Keep an eye out for cameos from the tower and Malaysian locations!