ISTANBUL, April 21 — Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie reaffirmed her support for Gaza by sharing a Doctors Without Borders report on the humanitarian crisis via an Instagram story.

In a post shared by Jolie – who served for over two decades as a goodwill ambassador and special envoy for the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency — the humanitarian organisation described the situation in Gaza as a “mass grave for Palestinians and those helping them,” Anadolu Ajansi reported.

“As Israeli forces resume and expand their military offensive by air, ground and sea on the Gaza Strip, forcibly displacing people and deliberately blocking essential aid, Palestinian lives are once again being systematically destroyed,” it said.

The actress shared this post on her Instagram stories.

The post said Israel’s deadly attacks pose a clear threat to the safety of humanitarian aid and healthcare workers in Gaza.

It called on Israeli authorities to urgently lift the inhumane and deadly siege on Gaza and to protect the lives of Palestinians, as well as humanitarian and healthcare personnel.

The post also expressed hope for the re-establishment of a ceasefire.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children. — Bernama-Anadolu