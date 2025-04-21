SEOUL, April 21 — In a revealing and heartfelt interview, South Korean icon Youn Yuh-jung has opened up about her family, sharing that her eldest son is gay and even joking that she loves her son-in-law more than her own son.

The Oscar-winning actress made the comments as she discussed her role in “The Wedding Banquet”, a Hollywood remake of Ang Lee’s 1993 classic, which struck a personal chord with her.

Youn, who made history as the first Korean actress to win an Academy Award for her role in the 2020 film “Minari”, shared that her son came out as gay back in 2000, a time when such matters were still largely hidden in South Korea’s conservative society.

When same-sex marriage was legalised in New York, the family threw a private wedding for him in the city, keeping the celebration a secret from their home country.

"South Korea is a very conservative country. People never come out as gay, publicly or in front of their parents," Youn told Korea JoongAng Daily, reflecting on the challenges faced by parents of gay children in the country.

"But my first son happened to be [a] gay person."

The 77-year-old actress then lightened the mood, adding with a smile, " These days, I love my son’s husband more than my son!"

Youn’s comments come as she stars in “The Wedding Banquet”, playing a grandmother of a gay man trying to navigate family expectations while concealing his sexuality — a storyline that resonates deeply with her own experiences.

"My personal life story is very involved with this movie," Youn explained, connecting the film’s themes with her own family journey.

This is the first time Youn has publicly spoken about her son’s sexuality, offering an intimate look into her life and the love and acceptance she has for her son and his partner.

As for what the reaction will be back home in South Korea, she said with a chuckle, "Maybe they’ll throw the book at me," but she remains unapologetically supportive of her family.