KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Singer Datuk Nora Ariffin has filed for divorce from her husband, Rushdi Ramli, at the Petaling Jaya Lower Shariah Court today.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Nora’s lawyer, Sarah Mohd Ali, said the first mention of the couple’s divorce proceedings has been set for 6 May.

“The divorce application was filed under Section 47. The first court mention is scheduled for May 6 at 9am. Matters related to the divorce will be presented then,” she was quoted as saying.

Sarah added that Rushdi, the respondent, has been informed of Nora’s decision to proceed with the divorce.

“The media is already aware of previous developments, and some of those issues may be raised in court.

“A copy of the divorce application will be served to the respondent, Nora’s husband, who has also been made aware of today’s process,” she reportedly added.

Sarah did not rule out that the breakdown of the six-year marriage was due to the involvement of a third party.

“This divorce has become inevitable because of external interference.

“The marriage was once happy, but the presence of a third party disrupted that.

“We’re not revealing the identity of the individual at this point,” she said to Utusan Malaysia.

Earlier, the 52-year-old “Hanya Satu” drew attention after posting a photo of herself at the Hulu Langat Lower Shariah Court, believed to be linked to her intention to file for divorce following alleged pressure from a third party.

Rushdi later issued a statement in support of Nora, admitting that he had been pressured by others to separate from her.

More recently, Nora again voiced her intent to file for divorce, saying the couple had failed to reach a resolution.

Nora confirmed her marriage to Rushdi at the end of 2021. He is a senior lecturer at the Department of Fiqh and Usul at the University of Malaya.

Previously, Nora was married to composer Johan Nawawi in 1992. The couple had four children. Johan died of a heart attack on March 24, 2017 at the age of 52.