KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Malaysian hit Blood Brothers: Bara Naga blazes to the top of the local box office, showcasing the strength and evolution of homegrown cinema.

While A Minecraft Movie and Nezha 2 continue to light up theatres, don’t miss the Tamil-language drama Good Bad Ugly and The Amateur, which marks Rami Malek’s much-anticipated return to the big screen — both are must-sees.

As April winds down, the entertainment scene shows no sign of slowing. From fresh films and series to new music and books, there’s plenty to dive into.

To help you plan your weekend, Malay Mail has rounded up the top picks for your next dose of entertainment.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (April 10 to 13)

Blood Brothers: Bara Naga Good Bad Ugly A Minecraft Movie Ne Zha 2 MuMu The Amateur Pabrik Gula The Last Dance Petaka Gunung Gede Iblis Dalam Kandungan 2

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (April 7 to 13)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)



TV Series

Karma: Limited Series When Life Gives You Tangerines: Limited Series Weak Hero: Class 1 Devil May Cry: Season 1 The Beginning After the End: Season 1 Kian’s Bizarre B&B: Season 1 Adolescence: Limited Series Rampas Cintaku: Season 1 Fire Force: Season 3 ONE PIECE: Egghead

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Bidaah Undercover High School Running Man (2025) The Art of Negotiation Di Hatiku Ada Kamu Tiada seperti Leyla Study Group Terlanjur Cinta W: Two worlds (Malaysia) Saudade

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (April 9 to 16)

JENNIE — like JENNIE Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER yung kai — blue Lady Gaga — Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER MikkyZia — Aku Dah Lupa (w/ F4dli) Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita Kendrick Lamar — luther Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (April 9 to 16)

Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan MikkyZia, F4dli — Aku Dah Lupa Mimifly — Serumpun Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) NAKI, Fahimi — Masa Imran Ajmain — Seribu Tahun Lagi Hael Husaini, Nadeera — Meriah Lain Macam Faris Adam — Stecu Stecu

Source: kworb.net and Spotify here and here

Top 10 books of the week (April 4 to 10)

Fiction

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) And the Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hosseini (Bloomsbury) Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Pan Macmillan) Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Fourth Estate) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Manilla Press) Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks) Malayan Spy by Kam Raslan (Penguin SEA) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books) Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)

Non-Fiction

The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials) Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury) Misgovernance by Edmund Terence Gomez (Penguin Random House SEA) The 5 AM Club by Robin Sharma (HarperCollins) Learn Malay in 7 Days by Mohd Ibrahim (Crescent News) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication SDN BHD) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Media Inspirasi Nusantara Sdn Bhd) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH