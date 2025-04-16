KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Malaysian Tamil-language film Jagat (2015) returns to the big screen on May 23, 2025, for a nationwide re-release, marking its 10th anniversary.

Joining the celebration are two new feature films serving as spiritual sequels titled Macai, a gritty crime drama premiering on July 24, and Neer Mel Neruppu (Fire on Water), a satirical romantic drama debuting on September 18.

While each film is a standalone, both new features will explore alternate life paths for Appoy (Harvind Raj), the young protagonist at the heart of the original story.

“In Jagat, Appoy is drawn into gang life, but what if he had chosen differently?

“Neer Mel Neruppu reimagines him as a driven student who becomes a filmmaker, while Macai envisions a darker path, where he descends into the drug trade,” said the director of Jagat, Shanjhey “Sun-J” Kumar Perumal, 45.

Although each film is designed to be viewed independently, together they form a compelling trilogy, offering a richer, more layered portrait of a character shaped by different choices and social environments.

Notably, Jagat will be screened in East Malaysian cinemas for the first time, along with Macai and Neer Mel Neruppu, overcoming the limitations that prevented it from reaching audiences during its original release.

Director Sun-J Perumal said that ‘Jagat’ will be screened for the first time in East Malaysian cinemas along with spiritual sequels ‘Macai’ and ‘Neer Mel Neruppu’. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Sun-J stated that revisiting the film after a decade felt like stepping back into the same fervent energy he experienced while preparing for its nationwide release ten years ago.

“Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of screening the film at over 50 colleges, universities, and public venues, and recently had the opportunity to present it at the inaugural Raintown film festival in Taiping, all of which received a positive response,” he added.

Widely regarded as one of the best Tamil-language films made in Malaysia, Jagat grossed over RM330,000 at the box office despite screening in fewer than 20 cinemas.

It also took home the best picture and best director awards at the 28th Malaysian Film Festival.

Now, a decade later, audiences will once again have the chance to rediscover this groundbreaking film, along with both spiritual sequels, and fans can expect more announcements on cinema listings and screening details soon.

Jagat was released on December 17, 2025. It was produced by Datuk Seri A. Anandan (AG Statue & Silverware), Myskills Foundation, Skyzen Studios, and Mageswari Anandan, with Poketplay serving as the film's marketing and distribution partner this time around.