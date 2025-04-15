KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The recording of the theme song for the horror film Telaga Suriram, titled Sesal (Regret), took less than 30 minutes and was flawlessly delivered by Malaysia’s national songstress, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin.

The three-minute track, composed by Nurzaidi Abd Rahman, centres around the themes of a mother’s suffering and vengeance, aligning with the narrative of the film directed by Osman Ali, which is set to premiere on May 1.

Siti Nurhaliza, who has been crowned “Biduanita Negara”, said the recording process went smoothly as both the melody and lyrics were easy to connect with, especially since the message resonated deeply with her maternal instincts.

“The melody was easy to grasp, and the lyrics were simple to understand. The recording was also aided by the guidance of the composer and production team, making it easier for me to internalise the song.

“As a mother myself, I could really feel the emotions of regret and sorrow. Alhamdulillah, the recording went smoothly and didn’t take long,” she told a press conference launching the film’s OST and music video.

According to the nation’s no. 1 singer, performing a film theme song is a way for her to continue contributing to the music industry while strengthening her artistic legacy.

“To me, singing OSTs for films or dramas is a way to stay relevant and reach younger generations. This phenomenon helps artistes remain visible with the strong support from fans of the film or drama itself.

“If a drama runs for many episodes on TV, the theme song keeps playing and becomes widely recognised. It’s the same with films — if the reception is strong, the song will stay alive in people’s memories,” said Siti Nurhaliza.

Meanwhile, director Osman Ali said no other singer could convey the grief of losing a child as effectively as Siti Nurhaliza.

“I’m truly honoured that Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza agreed to sing this song. Choosing the right song took quite some time due to detailed discussions, but in the end, we created the best track for the film,” he said.

Telaga Suriram tells the story of a missing child believed to have fallen into a well, incorporating mystical elements, local beliefs, and the emotional turmoil of a mother consumed by regret. — Bernama