KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The local film industry is advised to focus on the Asian market first before aiming for international platforms such as winning an Oscar.

Chairman of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), Datuk Hans Isaac, said that although winning an Academy Award is a noble goal, a phased approach should be taken by leveraging the regional market first.

“We always talk about the Oscars, aim for the Oscars... but in my view, try to break into the Asian market first. Let’s try to win awards at the Asian level, penetrate the Asian market, and only then look towards the Oscars,” he said when met at Wisma Bernama here today.

Hans said it is more practical to strengthen the local film industry’s position among audiences in South-east Asia and Asia in general before venturing further onto the global stage.

“We want to go straight to the Oscars — I think it’s a bit difficult... I mean, for now... it takes a process. Don’t just think about the Oscars, (but) think about Asia, South-east Asia,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding his appointment as Finas chairman, Hans expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and promised to give his best for the benefit of the national arts industry.

“I hope that at least five or six major issues in the creative industry can be resolved within the next two to three years,” he said. — Bernama