KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Blackpink members Lisa and Rosé attended Jennie’s solo performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, showing their support during her set.

Jennie performed on the Outdoor Stage, delivering a set that included her solo tracks.

Fan-captured footage and social media posts confirmed Lisa and Rosé’s presence in the audience, cheering for their bandmate.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @kikkrok showed Lisa and Rosé meeting Jennie backstage, where Rosé lifted and twirled her in a circle before the trio posed for pictures.

Another user, @lisalebron29150, shared a clip of Lisa and Rosé grooving to the music, further confirming their attendance.

The trio’s appearance at Coachella follows Lisa’s own solo performance at the festival on Friday night, where she showcased tracks from her debut solo album Alter Ego.

Jennie and Rosé were seen supporting Lisa during her set as well, highlighting the members’ mutual support for each other’s solo endeavours.

Blackpink has a history with Coachella, having made their debut at the festival in 2019 and headlining in 2023.

This year’s individual performances by Lisa and Jennie mark a new chapter in their careers, as they continue to explore solo projects while maintaining their group activities.

The members’ appearances at each other’s performances underscore their continued camaraderie and support for one another’s artistic pursuits.