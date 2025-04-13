KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The concept of a ‘cinematic universe’ has had its ups and downs in Hollywood, with the rise, fall, and rise again of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the short-lived potential of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), and the failure of the Dark Universe after just a single film.

Moving towards Asia’s film industry, Malaysia has embraced this phenomenon with the announcement of Astro Shaw’s Cinematic Universe (ASCU), where local film intellectual properties (IPs) will unite in an ultimate convergence film by 2028.

Will this concept generate more revenue you might ask?

Moreover, would it impact interest in original Malaysian film IPs, and what do filmmakers think about it?

Malay Mail has spoken to industry insiders to bring you the insights.

So, would the ‘cinematic universe’ concept generate higher revenue? How?

Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, Head of Astro Shaw, said the cinematic universe concept will generate high revenue, won't dilute original IPs, and boost Malaysia's film potential. — Picture by Choo Choy May)

Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, 43, Head of Astro Shaw, explained that it could lead to higher revenue through several key factors:

Franchise Fanbase: Expanding a franchise builds a loyal fanbase, leading to higher audience retention and sustained interest. For example, the Polis Evo franchise grew from RM18M (Polis Evo 1) to RM54M (Polis Evo 3) by expanding target audiences.

IP expansion: Cinematic universes open new revenue streams like merchandise, comics, and spin-offs. For instance, Keluang Man saw merchandise sales (Wonda Kopi) and comic book expansions, generating income without starting from scratch. Licensing, brand integrations, and secondary distribution further increase revenue potential, creating more opportunities for brand partnerships and sponsorships.

Partnerships and brand integration: Partnerships like Keluang Man with Wonda Kopi boosted sales (RM800K before release) and offered mutual visibility and cross-promotion. These partnerships help increase brand and IP value, further expanding revenue streams.

Shifting focus to IP growth: Cinematic universes shift focus from individual films to growing the overall IP, even if some films aren’t box-office hits. The characters and franchises continue gaining exposure, contributing to future revenue through spin-offs, sequels, or licensing.

Virtuous cycle: High-quality films build stronger IPs, leading to better long-term revenue opportunities across multiple platforms and formats.

Will this concept diminish interest in original Malaysian film IPs? Much like how the MCU did in Hollywood?

No, in fact, the goal is to do the exact opposite by supporting both franchise and non-franchise films, which creates a strong market for local stories to thrive.

By incorporating original content, such as Baling and Raja Bersiong, filmmakers can explore folklore, history, and social issues within a shared universe, which will amplify creativity.

Unlike the MCU’s focus on superheroes, ASCU will embrace a variety of genres, allowing local films to maintain their identity with space for genres like horror and local comics.

“While films can stand alone, subtle links between them will encourage fan speculation and discussion, allowing for both creative freedom and a connected universe,” said Jastina.

“This approach will provide greater creative flexibility, helping to develop a unique identity for the Malaysian cinematic universe.”

The success of films like Polis Evo shows that local IPs can build strong fanbases and high production values, making a cinematic universe a viable opportunity. — Photo via Netflix

Malaysian filmmakers’ views

Malaysian writer and independent filmmaker Amir Muhammad, 52, believes that the creation of a Malaysian cinematic universe could be positive if it generates excitement, emphasising that its longevity depends on the audience’s response.

“It was attempted before with Ramlee Awang Murshid’s books, but it stopped after only two titles, Tombiruo (2017) and the series Mandatori (2017),” said Amir.

Anwari Ashraf Hashim believes ASCU is a promising direction for the Malaysian film industry. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Anwari Ashraf Hashim, 35, adds that although he is uncertain about how this concept will turn out, he sees it as a promising direction for the Malaysian film industry moving forward.

Why it’s the right time for a local cinematic universe

Jastina pointed out that the Malaysian film industry’s gross box office (GBO) has grown steadily, with filmmakers improving their quality.

However, 80 per cent of the total GBO is still attributed to international films.

“While local films are performing better, there are still gaps.

“GBO has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, despite the increase in cinema halls, and if this trend continues, the industry will be impacted,” Jastina added.

The success of films like Polis Evo and Boboiboy has demonstrated that local IPs can develop strong fanbases and maintain high production values, making a cinematic universe a viable opportunity today.

Final thoughts

It’s important to note that although Astro Shaw characters will come together in this ultimate film in 2028, each of the IPs is still a standalone.

While the exact details of how the characters will come together remain under wraps, it won’t be a final movie but rather a convergence film that will set the course for the future of various beloved IPs, such as Polis Evo and One Cent Thief.

It’s also crucial to note that not every film under Astro Shaw, past or present, will be part of this cinematic universe where only a select few will make the cut, with the final lineup still to be determined.

“We are still working on the formula, and fans can expect a bit of a teaser leading up to 2028,” said Jastina.