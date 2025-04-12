TOKYO, April 12 — A long-lost song by Teresa Teng — the beloved Taiwanese pop icon who captivated Asia from the 1970s through the 1990s — has been unearthed in Japan and is finally set to see the light of day this June.

According to Kyodo News, the light-hearted pop tune, believed to have been recorded in the mid-1980s, was discovered a few years ago by a Universal Music staff member sorting through tapes in a Tokyo warehouse.

With no title on the original recording, long-time lyricist Toyohisa Araki — the man behind many of Teng’s Japanese-language hits — later named it “Love Song wa Yogiri ga Osuki”, or “Love Songs Like Fog at Night”.

The track was co-created with composer Takashi Miki, who died in 2009 and was known for shaping some of Teng’s most memorable Japanese songs, including “Toki no Nagare ni Mi wo Makase”.

Kyodo News added that the song will feature in a three-CD collection honouring Miki’s legacy, scheduled for release on June 25.

The launch coincides with what would have been the late composer’s 80th birthday, as well as the 30th anniversary of Teng’s death in 1995, aged 42.

Hideto Hanabata, president of Soramusic Inc, which manages Miki’s compositions, told Kyodo News he was “deeply moved” that a newly discovered track will be included in the upcoming album.

A cultural icon across Asia, Teng recorded in multiple languages, including Mandarin, Japanese, English, Indonesian and even Italian. Her classics like “The Moon Represents My Heart” and “I Only Care About You” continue to resonate with fans decades on.

Now, “Love Songs Like Fog at Night” will add a new note to her timeless legacy — a rediscovered piece of the past, ready to be heard for the first time.