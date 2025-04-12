SEOUL, April 12 — Momoland are making a comeback — two years after their official disbandment, the K-pop girl group is reuniting under a new agency, Inyeon Entertainment.

On Thursday, Inyeon confirmed it had signed exclusive contracts with the group’s final six members — Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin and Nancy — for “team activities”.

The announcement, shared with Korean media outlet Osen, was echoed by the members themselves, who posted near-identical Instagram Stories that day featuring nostalgic group photos and hints of a return.

The move marks the first official group activity since Momoland disbanded in February 2023. At the time, all six members left longtime label MLD Entertainment after seven years together and issued a joint farewell to fans via Instagram, thanking them for their support and announcing their decision to part ways.

Momoland originally debuted as a seven-member group in 2016 through the reality competition show Finding Momoland, releasing their first mini-album Welcome to MOMOLAND the following year.

The group’s ranks later expanded to nine with the addition of Daisy and Taeha in 2017.

However, by 2020, the line-up had shrunk to six members after Yeonwoo left to pursue acting and both Daisy and Taeha exited the group.

Known for their global hits “BBoom BBoom” and “BAAM”, Momoland rose to international fame with their high-energy performances and viral choreography.

Following their disbandment, members embarked on solo paths: Nancy signed with ATOC and joined GMA’s Sparkle Artist Centre in the Philippines, while JooE became the first artist under new agency Oneul Entertainment.